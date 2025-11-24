Rostec to deliver state defense order in time — CEO

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Rostec will deliver the state defense order in full scope and in time, CEO of the Russian state corporation Sergey Chemezov told TASS in an interview.

"Everything required by the state for the victory, we are obliged to provide in full volume and in time, this is our duty. We complete all the tasks even ahead of time for items particularly sought after," the chief executive said.

The state corporation always strives to have 100% performance of the state defense order, Chemezov added.