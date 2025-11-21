Russia close to complete phaseout of imported equipment for tight reserves

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russia will soon be able to completely phase out imported equipment for hard-to-recover hydrocarbon reserves, section head at the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Kirill Kotlyarov said at a roundtable in the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"It can be stated that a portion has already been naturally import-substituted. In other words, if we take directional drilling, which requires rotor controlled system and logging telemetry, then we already have companies developing such equipment in the territory of the Russian Federation. Furthermore, let’s say so, the market of producers has been evolved even for the frac job fleet," Kotlyarov said.

"Fundamentally, a number of positions in chemicals remains, which are needed, but I believe we are approaching the point when we will be able to boldly say that tight reserves can be lifted completely by Russian equipment," he added.