Russia is single country capable of serial production of icebreakers — Putin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russia is the only country in the world capable of implementing serial production of nuclear-powered icebreakers, President Vladimir Putin said at the keel laying ceremony for the Stalingrad icebreaker.

"Russia is currently a single country in the world capable of performing serial production and construction of high-power, reliable nuclear icebreakers. And what is fundamental - on the basis of internal domestic technologies," Putin stressed.

Russia is proactively and consistently developing its unique icebreaker fleet and complements it with modern equipment, the head of state added.