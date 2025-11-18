Putin to give start to construction of nuclear-powered icebreaker — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part via a video link in the ceremony of the construction start of the seventh Project 22220 all-purpose nuclear-powered icebreaker Stalingrad at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president will take part in the keel laying ceremony of the serial all-purpose nuclear-powered icebreaker Stalingrad. It will be in the videoconference mode; [the ship] will have its keel laying at the Baltic Shipyard," Peskov said. The Russian leader, CEO of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev, CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Andrey Puchkov and others will speak at the ceremony, he noted,

Russia continues creating the fleet of unique nuclear-powered icebreakers, the Kremlin Spokesman noted. "This is the only country that has such fleet, revamps it and expands its capabilities," Peskov stressed.