Gold may reach $4,500 per ounce in 2026 — executive

KRASNODAR, November 13. /TASS/. Gold may set the next record of $4,500 per Troy ounce in 2026, Managing Director of VTB My Investments Maxim Perlin said during the Russia Calling! VTB Investment Forum in Krasnodar.

"I believe gold has stabilized at the level of $4,000 per Troy ounce and we can see small deviations as a matter of principle. Nevertheless, such stabilization will highly like change eventually to further, probably not so explosive, growth and it can be $4,500 [per Troy ounce] by the middle of the next year, again with further stabilization. Certain global investment banks predict $5,000-5,200 [per Troy ounce] as of 2026 year-end, but again, I think everything will depend on geopolitical matters," Perlin said.

The rise in gold prices is associated with geopolitical instability and maximal purchases of gold to their reserves by central banks of different countries, he noted.

In 2025, the Russia Calling! VTB Investment Forum is for the first time held in five Russian cities. St. Petersburg became the first floor of the forum in September, followed by Yekaterinburg, Kazan and Krasnodar. The forum will end with a traditional two-day event in Moscow on December 2-3.

TASS is the information partner of the forum.