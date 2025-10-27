Russia plans to replace 26 types of LNG equipment by end of 2025

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. By the end of 2025, Russia will have fully import substituted imports of 26 types of critically important equipment used in liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with TASS.

"By the end of 2025, we will have completely import substituted for 26 categories of critical equipment used in LNG projects. These include cryogenic pumps, compressors, and shut-off valves. This will enable the implementation of large-scale gas liquefaction projects based entirely on local technology," Tsivilyov stated.

"We are also actively advancing import substitution in drilling and production equipment, which will enhance operational efficiency at complex fields," the minister added.