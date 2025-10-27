Energy minister proposes new Russian technology to increase conversion rate to 100%

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia is planning to increase its oil conversion rate to 100% by using a new domestic technology, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told TASS in an interview.

"As regards oil refining, we have developed and tested a coke cutting water instrument, the key element of delayed coking. This Russian-made device will later help increase conversion rate to 100%," Tsivilyov revealed.

The depth of oil refining is a key indicator of the operating efficiency of oil refineries, showing the percentage of petroleum products produced in secondary processing units, such as cracking, coking and hydrotreating, relative to the total volume of refined oil. The higher the rate, the less fuel oil, or the least profitable resid, is produced, and the more the output of high-quality light petroleum products - gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel. Therefore, increasing the oil conversion rate directly enhances the profitability and competitiveness of oil refineries.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said previously that Russia reached a conversion rate of 84.4% last year.