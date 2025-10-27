Russia plans to increase coal exports to India to 40 mln tons by 2035

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia plans to increase its coal exports to India to 40 mln tons by 2035, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with TASS.

"India is a major consumer of our coal. We plan to boost coal exports to the country to 40 mln tons by 2035," he said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov told TASS that the main promising markets for Russian coal exports are China, India, and Africa. The primary potential for thermal coal sales lies in China, while the main market for coking coal is India.

Currently, Russia is among the leading suppliers of coal to India. Russia has proposed that India conclude an intergovernmental agreement to support the delivery of Russian coking coal and to formalize export volumes of thermal coal as part of efforts to expand exports to the Indian market.