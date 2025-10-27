Share of Russian fuel and energy companies using AI to reach 70% by 2027

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The share of Russian fuel and energy sector companies employing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies is expected to reach 70% by 2027, up from the current 58%, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with TASS.

"Artificial intelligence has already become a key tool for improving forecasting accuracy and long-term planning efficiency in the industry. Today, 58% of FEC organizations use AI - twice as many as in 2021. It is projected that by 2027, the share of companies implementing AI technologies will reach 70%," the minister stated.

He added that at present, fuel and energy sector companies are implementing around 300 projects involving artificial intelligence technologies, and this number continues to grow. "Notably, all of these projects are being carried out entirely on the basis of Russian technologies," Tsivilyov emphasized.