Russia ready to offer India expanded LNG supplies

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to offer India expanded liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from both existing and prospective Russian projects, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with TASS.

"Given India’s plans to increase the share of gas in its energy mix to 15%, we are ready to offer LNG from current and future Russian projects," he said.

Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov noted that Russia continues to supply India with oil, coal, and petroleum products, and sees potential in expanding LNG exports.

In July 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia and India were exploring opportunities to deepen cooperation in the gas sector, including increasing gas supplies. According to him, Russia supplied India with around 3 mln tons of LNG per year, a volume that could be further increased.