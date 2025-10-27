Armenia willing to ensure cargo transit from Turkey to Azerbaijan and back — PM

YEREVAN, October 27. /TASS/. Armenia is ready to ensure the transit of trucks from Turkey to Azerbaijan and back, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said as he addressed parliament on Monday.

The Armenian head of government hailed what he called a "historic" decision by Azerbaijan to lift restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia. "In response, Armenia is ready, starting from today, to ensure the transit of vehicles from Turkey to Azerbaijan and back as we currently have access to this infrastructure only," he explained.

According to Pashinyan, peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is already a fact and both countries "should learn to live in this reality."

"We should truly care about peace, including in the upcoming parliamentary election. <…> Otherwise, Armenia may slide back into conflict," he warned.

The first cargo to arrive in Armenia via Azerbaijan and later Georgia will be wheat from Kazakhstan, Pashinyan announced.