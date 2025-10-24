EU fails to guarantee Belgium protection from Russia’s retaliation if assets seized

BRUSSELS, October 24. /TASS/. EU leaders have not given Belgium any guarantees of protection against Moscow's retaliatory measures in the event of possible confiscation of Russian assets, which is why the kingdom opposes the appropriation of those funds, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said.

If "Russia can actually claim the money for whatever reason <…> the cash needs to be there immediately," De Wever was quoted as saying by the European Politico edition. "Who’s going to give that guarantee. I asked my colleagues, 'Is it you? Is it the member states?' <...> This question was not answered with a tsunami of enthusiasm around the table," the Belgian leader stressed.

"Trust in the entire financial system of Europe" would be at stake, he added.

On October 23, participants at the EU summit in Brussels failed to agree on the use of Russian assets. De Wever demanded that all EU countries fully share the financial risks of his country, where 210 bln euro in Russian sovereign assets are frozen, with the European Commission planning to appropriate them. He also warned that Russia would retaliate by seizing Western assets on its territory and in friendly jurisdictions.