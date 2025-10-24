VTB IFRS net profit rises by 1.5% over 9 months of 2025, reaching $4.69 bln

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. VTB Group’s net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to 380.8 bln rubles ($4.69 bln), reflecting a 1.5% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the company’s financial statements.

In the Q3 of 2025, VTB Group’s net profit reached 100 bln rubles ($1.23 bln), marking a 2.1% year-on-year growth. The group’s assets grew by 0.5% quarter-on-quarter to 35.9 trillion rubles ($442.6 bln), though they declined by 0.5% since the beginning of the year.

As of September 30, 2025, VTB Group's total loan portfolio (before provisions) amounted to 24 trillion rubles ($295.8 bln), an increase of 0.8% over the first nine months of 2025 and 0.1% in the Q3. Retail loans decreased by 4.8% year-to-date to 7.5 trillion rubles ($92.3 bln), down 1% in the Q3. Corporate loans increased by 3.6% year-to-date to 16.5 trillion rubles ($202.5 bln), up 0.7% in the Q3. Therefore, the share of retail loans in the group's total loan portfolio as of the reporting date was 31%, compared to 33% as of December 31, 2024.

For the first nine months of 2025, total client funds decreased by 2.4% to 26.3 trillion rubles ($323.4 bln). However, in the Q3, there was a 0.7% increase. Retail client funds grew by 3.7% year-to-date to 13.5 trillion rubles ($166.5 bln), while corporate client funds declined by 8.2% to 12.8 trillion rubles ($157.6 bln) since the beginning of 2025. The retail segment’s share in total client funds increased to 51% from 48% at the end of 2024.

Net fee and commission income for the Q3 of 2025 amounted to 80.6 bln rubles ($993.5 mln), up 8.6% year-on-year, driven by positive effects from foreign exchange transactions and fees related to cross-border payments, the report said. For the first nine months of 2025, net fee and commission income increased by 21.2% year-on-year to 226.2 bln rubles ($2.78 bln).

Reserve and personnel costs

Expenses for creating reserves in the Q3 of 2025 totaled 11.4 bln rubles ($140.5 mln), down 62.4% year-on-year. For the first nine months, provision expenses amounted to 121.2 bln rubles ($1.49 bln), up 30.2% year-on-year.

Personnel and administrative expenses for the Q3 of 2025 were 134 bln rubles ($1.65 bln), and for the first nine months, they totaled 381.1 bln rubles ($4.69 bln), reflecting year-on-year increases of 20.9% and 18%, respectively, against the backdrop of a planned increase in investment in technology and transformation, scaling the retail business in accordance with the group's new development strategy.