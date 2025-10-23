Price of Brent oil up above $65 per barrel on ICE first since October 10

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for December 2025 delivery has risen above $65 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since October 10, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 8:24 a.m. Moscow time (5:24 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was up by 3.87% at $65.01 per barrel.

By 8:40 a.m. Moscow time (5:40 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed gains to 3.56% trading at $64.82 per barrel.

Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for December 2025 delivery was up by 3.71% at $60.67 per barrel.