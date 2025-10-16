Retailer X5's revenue grows by 18.5% in Q3

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Revenue of Russian food retailer X5, which operates Pyaterochka, Perekrestok, and Chizhik retail chains, rose by 18.5% in Q3 2025 compared with the same period last year, the company reported.

Net retail revenue of the Pyaterochka chain increased 15.6% to 913.8 bln rubles ($11.45 bln), with like-for-like (LFL) sales growing 9.7%. LFL traffic rose 0.2%, while the LFL average check increased 9.5% amid food inflation. The chain continued to expand, opening 644 new stores (excluding closures).

Retail revenue of the Perekrestok chain grew 7.5% to 122.6 bln rubles ($1.54 bln), with LFL sales up 7.3%. Revenue for the Chizhik chain surged 65.3% to 103.8 bln rubles ($1.30 bln). The network opened 237 new stores, bringing the total number of stores as of September 30, 2025, to 2,909.

The average check across all chains (Pyaterochka, Perekrestok, and Chizhik) rose to 566.1 rubles ($7.10), with LFL sales up 10.6%.

Digital business sales (Vprok.ru, express delivery, 5Post, and Mnogo Lososya) increased 43.6% to 65 bln rubles ($0.815 bln). In Q3, monthly active users (MAU) of X5 digital services reached 48.7 mln, up 23.7%. Total X5 Digital sales in Q3 reached 72.7 bln rubles ($0.911 bln), a 47.3% increase.

Revenue of the 5Post delivery service grew 23.9% in Q3 2025 year-on-year to 1.948 bln rubles ($24.4 mln).

X5 is a Russian food retailer operating several store formats: Pyaterochka convenience stores, Perekrestok supermarkets, and Chizhik hard discounters. X5 also develops digital businesses including Vprok.ru, 5Post, express delivery, and Mnogo Lososya.

As of September 30, 2025, X5 operated 29,011 stores, 80 distribution centers, and 7,210 company-owned trucks across Russia.