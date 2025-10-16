Direct flights between Venezuela and St. Petersburg to be launched soon — ministry

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Direct flights between Venezuela and St. Petersburg will be launched in the upcoming season, Russia’s Transport Ministry announced following a meeting between Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin and Venezuelan Transport Minister Ramon Velazquez.

"Conviasa Airlines has received permits for flights to St. Petersburg for the upcoming season," the ministry said in a statement.

Currently, Conviasa Airlines operates a scheduled flight from Moscow once every two weeks, while Nordwind Airlines also operates a charter flight once every 10 days.

The Transport Ministry noted that the launch of flights between Venezuela and St. Petersburg "will open new opportunities for tourism and business cooperation between our countries."

"Another topic is the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in various civilian sectors. Vebezuelan Transport Minister expressed interest in studying and using Russian experience," the ministry said, adding that the meeting also discussed the possibility of Venezuelan students studying at Russian transport universities.