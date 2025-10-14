Russia may produce over 700 industrial robots this year — minister

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The output of Russian industrial robots may be above 700 units as of the end of this year, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov told reporters.

"The production volume of Russian industrial robots, according to our forecasts, will be above 700 units by the end of 2025, and if we take into accounts robots not included in the register of Russian industrial products, then the volume will be over 1,000 units," the minister said.

Plans are in place to boost production of robots by more than ten times to enter ranks of 25 countries of the world by the level of robotization density by 2035, Alikhanov added.

Russian manufacturers produced 689 robots last year but the procedure of filing into the register was revised since then, the ministry said.