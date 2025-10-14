FACTBOX: Russian Energy Week International Forum

TASS-FACTBOX. The next Russian Energy Week international forum will be held in Moscow on October 15-17, 2025. TASS has gathered the key details about the event and its background.

Russian Energy Week (REW) is one of the largest annual forums in Russia in terms of attendance, dedicated to the fuel and energy sector, energy efficiency, and international cooperation in this field. Since 2024, it has also featured an industry showcase of equipment and technologies for the fuel and energy complex.

The REW was established by the Russian Government’s decree on September 27, 2016, following a proposal by the Russian Energy Ministry. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation and the Russian Energy Ministry, with support from the Moscow City Government. The organizing committee is chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Since 2018, Russian Energy Week has been held in Moscow’s Manezh exhibition hall. Part of the business agenda and the exhibition are hosted at Gostiny Dvor.

The first REW took place on October 3-7, 2017, in Moscow and St. Petersburg. The plenary session held in Moscow focused on Energy for Global Growth, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro taking part. In total, 25 ministers from 18 nations attended the event. More than 10,000 participants joined the REW, and 18 agreements in the energy field were signed during the forum.

The seventh REW was held on September 26-28, 2024, with Energy Cooperation in a Multipolar World as its main theme. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo took part in the plenary session. The event drew over 5,300 participants from 81 countries. More than 50 major companies showcased their exhibits at Gostiny Dvor, attracting over 5,400 visitors. Twenty-eight agreements and memoranda on cooperation were signed on the forum’s sidelines.