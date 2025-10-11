Cryptocurrency market loses $10 billion in day amid trade disputes between US, China

NEW YORK, October 11. /TASS/. The cryptocurrency market has collapsed by over $10 billion amid the escalation of trade disputes between the United States and China to become the largest slump since at least April, Bloomberg reports.

As of 00:19 a. m. Moscow time, the bitcoin fell by 13.68% to $104,764. By 00:34 a.m. the bitcoin slowed its decline to $111,338 (-8.25%).

As of 00:19 a.m. Moscow time, the TON cryptocurrency stood at $0.575 (-78.85%). By 00:34 a.m. Moscow time, the cryptocurrency was at $1,317 (-51.56%).

According to Binance, at 00:19 a.m. Moscow time, the Ethereum decreased by 19.57% to $3,500.60. By 00:34 a.m. Moscow time, the cryptocurrency was at $3,744.52 (-13.91%).

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would increase the customs duties on China by 100% from November 1 or earlier, and introduce export controls for all critical software.