Baltika to start beer supplies to India in 2026

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Baltika Breweries will start supplies of its products to India in 2026, the press service of the Russian company told TASS.

"Baltika is preparing to present its products to Indian consumers as early as in 2026. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh will be the first states where the Baltika beer will appear," the company informed.

Baltika plans to present its flagship number collection to the Indian consumers at the first stage and later plans to create beer brewed specially for the Indian public.

"The Indian market has a significant potential for international brands, including Russian ones, despite the challenging regulatory environment and the diversity of local requirements. We plan to adapt the products to local features and gradually expand our presence in key states," Commercial Director of Baltika Egor Guselnikov said.

Baltika Breweries is the leading beer exporter in Russia.