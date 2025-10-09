Russia supplies significant volumes of oil to Tajikistan 'duty-free' — Putin

DUSHANBE, October 9. /TASS/. Russia supplies significant volumes of oil and petroleum products to Tajikistan without levying export customs duties, President Vladimir Putin noted in a press statement following Russian-Tajik talks in Dushanbe.

"Our country supplies significant volumes of oil and petroleum products to the republic. It almost entirely covers the needs of the Tajik economy. Moreover, energy supplies are carried out on a preferential basis, without levying export customs duties," Putin said.

He also noted that this issue was previously raised by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

"We have fulfilled our agreement," the Russian leader concluded.