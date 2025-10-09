Offshore gas production will play important role for Russia — Gazprom CEO

SAINT PETERSBURG, October 9. /TASS/. The future of gas production lies in the development of new offshore fields, and Russia will play an important role in this process, as gas reserves in the Russian Arctic amount to 87 trillion cubic meters, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum (SPIGF-2025).

"We are talking specifically about the Russian Arctic. Not the Arctic as a whole, but the Russian Arctic. So, the Russian Arctic currently has 87 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves underground," he said.

According to Miller, the future of gas production is in offshore fields. "In the very near future, offshore production at new deposits - that is Russia’s role, Russia’s important role, which it will continue to play as a resource base," he added.

At the same time, the largest offshore gas fields have not yet been developed, and no major project work is under way there, since the onshore reserves are still sufficient to maintain the global gas balance, Miller emphasized.