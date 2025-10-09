Russia’s agricultural exports to Saudi Arabia may exceed $1.4 bln by 2030

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s agricultural exports to Saudi Arabia could surpass $1.4 bln by 2030, with grain remaining the primary export commodity, while meat, processed products, and vegetable oils are expected to show significant growth potential, Head of the federal center Agroexport Ilya Ilyushin.

"We see considerable potential for expanding exports of Russian agricultural products to Saudi Arabia. By 2030, the volume of Russian agricultural exports to the Kingdom could exceed $1.4 bln. Grain will continue to form the basis of our exports, but meat, processed goods, and vegetable oils also have strong potential," Ilyushin said.

He noted that last year Russia supplied 88,000 tonnes of sunflower oil to Saudi Arabia. Ilyushin added that, in addition to sunflower oil, Russia is actively developing exports of soybean oil. Between January and August this year, soybean oil shipments increased fivefold, exceeding 5,000 tonnes.

According to him, Saudi Arabia is one of the key markets for Russian poultry and beef producers. Over the past five years, Russia’s meat exports to the country have increased nearly sevenfold in physical terms.

At the same time, Russia’s exports of finished products to Saudi Arabia are only beginning to develop, the expert noted. "These primarily include yeast, coffee and tea extracts, fruit jams, and products of deep grain processing. Although volumes remain modest, the growth is impressive - over the past five years, shipments have risen 20-fold," Ilyushin emphasized.