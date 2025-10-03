Maximum rate on ruble deposits down to 15.55% in third ten-day period of September

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The average maximum interest rate on ruble deposits in Russia’s ten biggest banks that attract the largest volume of deposits, fell in the third ten-day period of September 2025 compared to the previous ten-day period and amounted to 15.55% per annum, the Central Bank said.

The rate in the first ten days of September was 15.59% per annum, and 15.56% per annum in the second ten-day period of last month, the regulator said.

Among the banks whose data the regulator uses to monitor rates include Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank, Alfa-Bank, the Russian Agricultural Bank, Bank DOM.RF, the Credit Bank of Moscow, T-Bank, Promsvyazbank, and Sovcombank.

Maximal rates on deposits accessible for any client are taken into account when determining the maximal interest rate by each credit institution. The Central Bank does not address rates with the capitalization of interest on the deposit and deposits with additional terms: purchase of investment units to a certain amount, investment account opening, investment or life insurance program purchase, and the like. Deposits with their term broken down into periods with different rates are also not considered.