China ready to help improve quality of trade with Russia — ministry of commerce

BEIJING, September 29. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities are ready to contribute to improving the quality and level of trade relations with Russia, the Chinese commerce ministry reported.

"China is ready to promote continuous improvement in the quality and level of trade in goods and services between the two countries, and expand cooperation in promising areas such as digital economy and e-commerce," Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao was quoted as saying on the ministry’s website following the 28th meeting of the Russian-Chinese subcommittee on trade and economic cooperation he chaired together with Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov.

Beijing intends to strengthen ties between the regions of China and Russia and jointly promote the formation of a global multilateral system, with the World Trade Organization playing a key role, Wang Wentao noted, adding that the Sino-Russian economic relations, under the strategic leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, "maintain stable and healthy development."

Trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 26.3% in 2023 to $240 bln. In 2024, it reached a record level of over $244 bln.