EU does not plan to introduce official restrictions on tourists from Russia — EUObserver

BRUSSELS, September 25. /TASS/. Russian tourists will be able to travel to the EU despite planned sanctions against the tourism sector, the EUobserver web portal reported, citing diplomats.

The European Commission plans to publish a new strategy for Russian tourists visiting the EU by the end of the year, the portal said. According to one diplomat, this will likely be a softer, non-binding document compared to the EU's sanctions packages.

As part of the 19th package of sanctions against Moscow, the EU may also ban European travel companies from providing services for organizing trips to Russia, EUObserver sources said. However, the attempt to impose those restrictions could fail due to the position of those opposed to the so-called cultural bans, and those who consider those measures too weak, an unnamed European diplomat noted.

The portal previously reported that the EU wants to ban the provision of services directly related to tourism in Russia, without specifying services in question.