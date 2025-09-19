Scientist names least studied territories in Russian Arctic

NOVOSIBIRSK, September 19. /TASS/. The Arctic Ocean coast from the Kara Sea to the Chukchi Sea is least studied in the Russian Arctic due to difficult transport accessibility and the harsh climate beyond the Arctic Circle, Russian geologist, Arctic researcher, Academician Valery Vernikovsky told TASS.

"Our Arctic is poorly studied, especially its eastern part, starting with the Kara Sea, as well as the East Siberian and Chukchi Seas. That territory is difficult to access, especially the island part, and working there requires very difficult ways to get there. The air transport is limited, and if, for example, helicopters are used, it is necessary to have refueling, which is very expensive, and almost impossible for scientific geological research. Since this is the Arctic Ocean, the ice there is for a long time of the year," the scientist said.

The expert spoke about the De Long Islands, a group of islands in the East Siberian Sea, part of the New Siberian Islands. "This place gets from under the ice for almost one month a year, and it remains covered by ice for the rest [of time]. Thus, approaching them is possible only on icebreaking vessels - it is expensive and difficult for geological works. However, there is a rapid construction of icebreakers now," the academician said stressing that in addition to building ships, it is necessary to strengthen the coastal infrastructures in the Russian Arctic.