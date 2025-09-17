Slovakia to abandon Russian oil supplies if alternative delivery routes created — minister

BRATISLAVA, September 17. /TASS/. Slovakia will be able to abandon oil from Russia if alternative energy supply routes from other sources are available, the TASR information agency reported, citing Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova.

"Slovakia will have no problem importing non-Russian oil and non-Russian gas if it has sufficient capacity for alternative delivery routes," the agency quoted the minister as saying.

Sakova met with US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright in Vienna on Monday. Among other issues, they discussed the possibility of Slovakia abandoning not only Russian gas but also Russian oil, as US President Donald Trump recently called for.

"I clearly explained to him [US Secretary of Energy] that in order to do this [to abandon oil from Russia], we first need to create conditions under which we will not have to completely liquidate our industry and economy. Now that the gas pipeline has been shut down and gas supplies through Ukraine have ceased, we have become a country at the end of any pipeline. Previously, we were right at its beginning, but now we are at the end," the minister said. For the republic, costs associated with obtaining energy resources have increased significantly, she added.