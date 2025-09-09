Moldova still buying Russian gas, but at four times the price — Russian ambassador

CHISINAU, September 9. /TASS/. Moldova continues to buy Russian gas, only at four times the normal price, while claims by the country’s authorities that Chisinau has shed its dependence on Gazprom are not true, Russian Ambassador to the Republic Oleg Ozerov said on Moldova’s Channel-5.

"Now Moldova is buying the same Russian gas, only at four times the price. I don't know what kind of liberation "from dependence" that is or how that can be good for the economy, which is becoming uncompetitive and unprofitable amid the soaring prices for energy resources," the diplomat said.

He denied Moldova’s claims that Moscow was essentially using the gas issue to blackmail Chisinau.

"The blackmail narrative is a false and misleading one; we have never blackmailed anyone. Gas supplies were stopped by the Ukrainian regime, which broke all contracts and actually stopped the transit of cheap Russian gas through Sudzha and southern Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova," Ozerov explained.

Moldova has been experiencing an energy crisis since President Maia Sandu and the Party of Action and Solidarity came to power and severed relations with Russia. In 2021, gas tariffs increased sevenfold, which led to inflation that exceeded 30% year-on-year and provoked protests. In this situation, the government announced that it had shed its dependence on Gazprom and classified gas purchase prices.

Gazprom was forced to stop supplies to Moldova in January 2025 after Ukraine banned its transit through its territory, and Chisinau refused to settle its debt for consumed gas. The republic's gas transportation system has been transferred to the management of the Romanian company Vestmoldtransgaz. As a consequence, tariffs for energy transportation have increased.