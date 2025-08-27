Rosatom to demonstrate nuclear fuel cycle closing by 2030

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 27. /TASS/. Rosatom plans to be the first to demonstrate closing of the nuclear fuel cycle globally by 2030, research and technical programs and projects director at the Russian state corporation Natalya Ilyina said at the Technoprom forum.

"The work on innovative nuclear areas, on development of small stations and medium stations is becoming more active. Accordingly, we also pay attention to that and it is important for us to implement these projects by 2030," Ilyina said. "I hope we will be the first in the world to demonstrate nuclear fuel cycle closing exactly by 2030," she noted.

