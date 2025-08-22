Russia, US discuss options for working together in Alaska — Putin

SAROV /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, August 23. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are discussing the possibility of working together in Russia’s Arctic zone and the US state of Alaska, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with nuclear industry workers.

"We have several companies, namely the Novatek company, which is one of our big companies working in the field of natural gas liquefaction," he noted. "Notably, this work is carried out in cooperation with many partners, both European and Asian ones," Putin added.

"By the way, we are discussing with our American partners the possibility of working together in this field, not only in our Arctic zone but also in Alaska," the president said.

According to him, Russia currently has unique technologies in this field, which are of interest to Russian partners, including in the United States. "The Arctic zone, the Northern Sea Route and your work there have great prospects and they are developing at a very good pace," the head of state emphasized.