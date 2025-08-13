Annual inflation in Russia registered at 8.55% from August 5 to 11 — ministry

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia amounted to 8.55% from August 5 to 11 compared to 8.77% in the previous week, the Economic Development Ministry reported.

"During the week from August 5 to August 11, 2025, the consumer market still saw deflation (-0.08% compared to the previous week). In the food sector, prices continued to decline during the reporting week (0.26%), including for fruits and vegetables (4.11%). For other food products there was a moderate increase in prices amounting to 0.08%. In the non-food segment, the growth rate of prices during the reporting week was at the level of the previous week (0.04%), for services prices changed by 0.07%. As of August 11, inflation amounted to 8.55%," the report said.