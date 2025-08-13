Security experts recommend users to remain vigilant after blocking of calls in messengers

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Security experts warn Russians about the so-called "false sense of security" they may feel after the restriction of calls in Telegram and WhatsApp.

Partially restricting calls in these messengers will significantly reduce the number of possible scammers' tricks but they will use other schemes and call through less popular messengers, the experts told TASS.

"The main thing to be wary of is a false sense of security. If people think that after blocking calls in messengers they will be rid of scammers, they may lose their vigilance and stop critically assessing other threats," says Maria Sergeyeva, a specialist in the Bastion company's social and technical testing group.

But she admitted that the restrictions will reduce the number of spam calls and requests allegedly from banks or government agencies, and there will also be fewer mass calls and calls from messenger "support services."

"Many victims are deceived precisely because the call looks like an outgoing call from a trusted service. If scammers lose the ability to call via messengers, a significant part of their schemes will lose their effectiveness," Sergeyeva believes.

However, the restrictions block only one of the channels, Kirill Levkin, project manager of MD Audit (part of the Softline group of companies), told TASS.

This does not completely exclude the possibility of fraud, schemes can quickly adapt to new conditions, he added.

"Users do not become completely protected - the restrictions reduce the risk of accidental contact with a fraudster, but do not exclude other ways of communication: correspondence, email, social networks. Without personal caution and threat recognition skills, even the strictest technical measures will not ensure 100% security," Levkin explained.

According to him, other social engineering tools will continue to be used. These include calls via less popular messengers or VoIP services, mailings on social networks, fake websites and applications, fraudulent schemes via marketplaces and delivery services, messages allegedly on behalf of friends and organizations. According to Sergeyeva, fraudsters will also "simply switch to other channels" such as phishing via SMS or email, or regular phone calls.

Earlier, the Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor announced that it is partially restricting calls in Telegram and WhatsApp messengers in Russia, since they have become the main voice services for deceiving and extorting money from Russians, and also for enlisting them in sabotage and terrorist activities. The Ministry of Digital Development added that access to call services will be restored if the requirements of Russian legislation are met.