India boosts share of oil supplies from Russia to 45% in June — OPEC

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. India boosted the share of oil supplies from Russia to 45% in June from 44% in May, according to figures provided in OPEC’s August report.

Kpler data cited by OPEC shows that Russia provided 45% of India's total oil imports in June, compared to 44% in the previous month. Iraq accounted for 18% of deliveries, while Saudi Arabia accounted for 12% of supplies.

India's total oil imports fell below 5 mln barrels per day (mbd) in June for the first time in five months, reaching 4.86 mbd, down by 2% month-on-month.

The share of Russian oil in China fell to 17% in June against 18% in the previous month. Saudi Arabia came in second in terms of the volume of supplies to China with a 16% share (up from 11.6% in May), followed by Malaysia - 14% (10.9% in May), and Iraq - 10% (11.5% in May).

China's total oil imports rose to 12.2 mbd in June (+11% month-on-month), reaching the highest level in 22 months.