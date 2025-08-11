State incentives for businesses in Arctic needed to develop Transarctic Corridor — expert

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Incentives of an International Advanced-Development Territory in the Arctic are necessary for development of the Transarctic Transport Corridor (TTC), the Arctic Development Project Office's coordinator, associate professor at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), Alexander Vorotnikov, told TASS.

"It is necessary to have applicable the international advanced-development territory regime to the Arctic. In the Arctic, this mechanism is necessary for development of the Russian Arctic, the Northern Sea Route as part of the Transarctic Transport Corridor. Without it, there will be no development of the Russian Arctic and territories adjacent to it," he said.

The mechanism could favor projects in shipbuilding and ship repair, he added.

"A wide range of participants could be involved in the regime's development. First of all, we should attract BRICS countries, and, in my opinion, BRICS partner countries. Attracting new partners will add to the list of partner countries using TTC and transit of goods through it," he explained.

Earlier, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said the authority intended using the regime of international advanced-development territories in the Arctic in the near future.

The law on the International Advanced-Development Territory in the Far East is to come into force on January 1, 2026. Business residents enjoy special rates of taxes payable to the federal and local budgets.