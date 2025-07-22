Russian authorities monitoring fertilizer availability — PM Mishustin

CHITA, July 22. /TASS/. The Russian government is monitoring the availability of fertilizers, which are essential for achieving success in the agricultural sector, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during a sectoral meeting.

"Fertilizers are necessary to achieve strong results in agriculture. The government is monitoring their availability," he said.

Mishustin also outlined other support measures. "We have allocated the required volumes of fuel to ensure the timely execution of seasonal fieldwork. We are refining the preferential leasing mechanism to enable agricultural producers to renew their fleets of equipment - tractors, combines, and other machinery," the prime minister noted.