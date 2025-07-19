BUDAPEST, July 19. /TASS/. Budapest will not accept the EU’s 2028-2034 budget proposed by the European Commission because it stipulates sending Hungarian money to Ukraine, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"I will never accept an EU budget that includes sending Hungarian money to Ukraine. I will never accept an EU budget that threatens ruining Hungarian farmers. I will never accept an EU budget that will make Hungary vulnerable to blackmail," Orban wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).

Orban told the Kossuth radio station on July 18 that the countries of the European Union would not accept the 2028-2034 budget proposal because the European Commission had prepared it solely to facilitate Ukraine’s accession to the bloc. According to the Hungarian premier, "the budget will destroy the European Union."

When the European Commission proposed a two trillion euro ($2.31 trillion) EU budget for 2028-2034 on July 16, it pitched dedicating 100 billion euros for Ukraine (5% of the overall budget).

Budapest called on Brussels to reconsider the budget proposal. Consultations on the matter may continue until late 2027. Passing the EU’s seven-year budget requires the consent of all member states.