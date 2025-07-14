Brent oil price exceeds $71 per barrel, first time since June 23

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude oil futures for September 2025 delivery on the London-based ICE exchange rose above $71 per barrel for the first time since June 23, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 10:36 a.m. Moscow time, Brent was up 0.91%, trading at $71.14 per barrel.

By 10:51 a.m., the Brent futures contract had accelerated its gains, reaching $71.21 per barrel (+1.01%), while the WTI crude oil futures contract for August 2025 delivery rose by 1.08% to $69.33 per barrel.