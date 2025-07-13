Sanya spa resorts give Russian tourists insight into life in Hainan

HAIKOU /China/, July 13. /TASS/. This summer, the organizers of trips to tourist sites in the resort city of Sanya are paying special attention to giving holidaymakers from Russia the opportunity to experience the unique atmosphere of Hainan Province, China’s southernmost province, Sanya Ribao reported.

According to the newspaper, Russian tourists arriving in Sanya without any knowledge of Chinese can experience island life thanks to local Russian-speaking travel guides. They provide full information on beaches, parks, barks and souvenir shops as well as all kinds of entertainment and cultural events. Guides who are willing to accompany Russians tell them about the local history and traditions and can guarantee their comfortable accommodation.

Thanks to efforts of the government and businesses, tourists are offered a versatile program designed for both young people and the older generation. As a result, guests from Russia usually have lots of happy memories of their holiday in Hainan.

"This is my first time in Sanya, and I am surprised by everything here. I will remember it for a long time,” Inna, a Russian tourist in Hainan, shared. “I will definitely tell my friends about my time here so they can visit, too,” she added.

Huang Jia from the Qianguqing park, which is themed around traditional Hainan culture, says Russians have always played a central role among foreign tourists. According to her, the number of Russian tourists has been steadily rising of late, so the administration of the tourist attraction is making active efforts to make them “feel at home” here.

Sanya is a leading Chinese resort city with a population of more than 1 million. According to official estimates, in 2024, its gross domestic product rose by 5% to more than 100 billion yuan (some $14 billion). Average air temperatures in the city are 25.4 degrees Celsius, and it has a coastal line of about 260 km. There are 19 bays and some 40 islands that suitable for tourism here, enabling the local government to develop yachting, cruise tourism, and beach and family recreation.