MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at his meeting with Yury Chikhanchin, the head of the Federal Financial Monitoring Service or Rosfinmonitoring, that cryptocurrency is being used more and more in shady deals by politicians.

Corrupt practices "are increasingly carried out with the use of cryptocurrency and affiliated intermediaries," Chikhanchin said.

"Has the use of cryptocurrency increased in transactions?" Putin asked. Chikhanchin replied that it had.

The head of state also highlighted that international shadow platforms were now being exploited by criminals, and that transactions were declining in currencies of unfriendly countries - the dollar, the euro and the pound sterling. The Russian leader also took interest in the definition of netting. "You’ve got your finger on the button, right?" Putin asked.