Over 300 companies from China represented at Russian-Chinese Expo in Yekaterinburg

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. As many as 316 companies from 18 provinces of China are represented at the 9th Russian-Chinese Expo, which opened in Yekaterinburg on Monday, the press service of the Russian-Chinese Expo reported.

"On July 7, the opening ceremony of the 9th Russian-Chinese Expo was held in Yekaterinburg. It was attended by Deputy Governor of Heilongjiang Province Han Shengjian, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Russia Zhang Hanhui, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Dmitry Volvach, Deputy Governor of Shandong Province Song Junji, Deputy Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region Vasily Kozlov," the press release says.

After the official event, the participants toured the Chinese exposition and examined industrial achievements.

"In particular, such large Chinese companies as the State Energy Investment Corporation, the Heilongjiang Provincial Transport and Investment Corporation, the Heilongjiang Construction and Investment Corporation, as well as the free trade zones of the cities of Heihe and Suifenhe and other companies are participating in the exhibition. A total of 316 companies from 18 provinces of the PRC are represented," the press service says.

The business program of the event will include 11 sessions devoted to the development of bilateral economic and industrial-technological relations. Among them are round tables devoted to Russian-Chinese cooperation in science and industrial innovation, as well as special sessions. "An important event will be the exchange of business contacts of representatives of the business community of the Sverdlovsk region with partners from the provinces of the People's Republic of China. Representatives of about 300 Chinese companies in such areas as energy, mechanical engineering, metallurgy, IT, healthcare, forestry, agro-industrial and chemical complexes will take part," the report says.

The central event of the 9th Russian-Chinese Expo will be the plenary session of the 5th Russian-Chinese Forum on Interregional Cooperation, where the prospects for deepening partnership between the regions of Russia and China, as well as specific projects in the field of industry, innovation and trade will be discussed.

"The forum will become a platform for exchanging experience and developing joint development strategies that contribute to strengthening economic ties between the two countries," the press service said.

Since 2017, at the initiative of the Chinese side, the status of a partner region has been introduced during the Russian-Chinese Expo. In 2025, it will be Shandong Province.