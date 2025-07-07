Russia’s international reserves up to $688.7 bln in June, update all time high

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves amounted to $688.731 bln as of July 1, 2025, which is 1.23% (or $8.352 bln) higher than at the beginning of June, the Central Bank reported. As a result, the all-time high of their volume has been updated.

As of July 1, 2024, Russia’s international reserves totaled $593.498 bln.

Russia’s currency reserves fell by 1.82% to $440.012 bln in June 2025, while the cost of monetary gold in reserves gained added 0.2% to $248.719 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.