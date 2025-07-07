Delegations from over 50 countries to take part in Russia’s Innoprom trade fair

YEKATERINBURG, July 7. /TASS/. This year’s Innoprom trade fair kicks off in Yekaterinburg on Monday.

"A total of over 50 countries will be taking part, and we are working with more than 30 countries that will be represented by official delegations, including at the level of deputy prime ministers," the Sverdlovsk Region’s Deputy Minister of International and Foreign Economic Relations Oleg Aleksandrin shared.

Official delegations from Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burkina Faso, China, Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Myanmar, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, the UAE, Zimbabwe, and other countries are expected to attend.

The Innoprom-2025 international industrial exhibition is running on July 7-10. TASS is the general media partner of the event.