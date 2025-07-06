BRICS countries emphasize importance of developing bloc’s grain exchange

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. BRICS member states have emphasized the importance of advancing the bloc’s grain exchange initiative and expanding its scope to include not only agricultural products but also raw materials, according to the summit declaration.

"We acknowledge the importance of continued elaboration of the initiative to establish a grain trading platform within BRICS (the BRICS Grain Exchange) and its subsequent development, and expanding into other agricultural products and commodities," the document said.

The BRICS leaders' declaration also said they support further discussions on national policies and international coordination that help improve food availability.