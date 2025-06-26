Ukraine’s national debt up $1 bln in one month

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Ukraine's state and guaranteed by the state debt amounted to 7.51 trillion hryvnia, or $180.97 bln as of May 31, the country’s media outlet Ekonomicheskaya Pravda (or Economic Truth) reported, citing figures provided by the Finance Ministry.

In May, the amount of debt increased by 34.88 bln in hryvnia equivalent, and by almost 1 bln in dollar equivalent, according to the report.

In early June, Ukraine faced a technical default on some of its obligations, namely state derivatives, after failing to pay the necessary amount of money to their holders. State derivatives make up a small portion of the country’s national debt, but the move by Kiev to actually abandon its commitments has already caused a negative reaction from the International Monetary Fund. The fund did not rule out that such a decision could negatively affect efforts to restructure Ukraine’s debt.

Ekonomicheskaya Pravda predicts that the overall state debt will reach 110% of GDP this year.