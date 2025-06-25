Sibur plans to get first hexene from Nizhnekamsk plant in 2025 — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 25. /TASS/. Sibur plans to receive first hexene from the plant on the Nizhnekamskneftekhim site in August-September of this year, CEO of the Russian petrochemical major Mikhail Karisalov told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The next group of projects, also in the Volga cluster - this is the ethylene consumption chain. The first of them by the launch time is the hexene plant with the capacity of 50,000 tons. We will get first tons of this special component as early as in August-September of this year," Karisalov said.

Hexene is a semi-product for base polymers and other petrochemicals. It is used in production of high and low density polyethylene and is a required component when making special grades of this polymer.