MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Sergey Naryshkin, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), has stated that the West did not undertake any serious provocations aimed at preventing this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) from taking place.

When asked about the matter, Naryshkin responded unequivocally, "There were no significant ones. No, there were none."

This year’s SPIEF was held from June 18 to 21, under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The event was organized by the Roscongress Foundation, with TASS serving as its official information partner.