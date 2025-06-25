TMH-ES orders portfolio about $1.4 bln in 2025 — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 25. /TASS/. The portfolio of TMH-Energy Solutions (TMH-ES) company is about 109 bln rubles ($1.4 bln) for this year, CEO Andrey Vasilyev told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The portfolio of orders is broken down into several sectors," Vasilyev said/. Products for the transport sector stand at 60-65%. Rosatom businesses account for 30-35% more - emergency diesel generators for nuclear power plants safety and emergency power supplies are delivered to them. Engines for ships stand at 5% and the share of distributed power generation equals 2% but the company is going to develop this sector.

"Our goal is to reach the 50/50 balance between traditional transport projects, including locomotives, and non-transport sectors," the chief executive added.