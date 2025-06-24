No complete cancellation of visas between China and Russia planned — ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 24. /TASS/. Complete cancellation of visas between Russia and China is not planned but conditions will be softened for group trips, department director at the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Nikita Kondratyev told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Full cancellation of visas is not planned. We are now finalizing a new version of the agreement on visa-free group trips. Our bilateral intergovernmental commission on tourism will have its meeting in China on July 7-8, where we plan to agree the text of the new version of the agreement, which will make it possible to increase the period of stay of Chinese tourists within the framework of visa-free group exchanges and reduce the minimal number of people in a group from five to three," the official said.

The ready text of the agreement is planned to be available by July 8, Kondratyev added.