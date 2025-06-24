US is not priority market for Russian agricultural products — official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 24. /TASS/. The US market is not a priority one for supplies of Russian agricultural products, head of the Federal Veterinary and Phytosanitary Service, Rosselkhoznadzor, Sergey Dankvert told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The US is far from being the priority market for us," Dankvert said. Russian agricultural products are still supplied to this market, although in smaller volumes than earlier, he noted.

"The US in general has never been notable for big quantities of Russian products’ imports, except fish. The matter of principle for us is that authorizations for supplies are in place and US counterparts accept our documents," Dankvert said.

According to the authority, Russian exporters continue shipments of dairy products and honey to the US. Since the start of 2025, 24 metric tons of condensed and dry milk, 14 metric tons of cheese and 26 metric tons of honey were shipped.